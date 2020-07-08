Geoffrey S. Kruse-Safford, 54, of Crystal Lake, passed away unexpectedly at home on July 3, 2020. He was born on November 23, 1965 in Sayre, Pa. to Daniel and Virginia Safford.
Geoffrey grew up in Waverly, N.Y. and graduated from Waverly High School in 1983.
After high school, he attended Alfred University where he studied political science and history and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in 1987. Geoffrey furthered his education by attending Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington D.C., earning his Master’s in 1993 in Theological Studies.
While at the Seminary, he met and fell in love with Lisa Kruse. They were united in marriage on May 8, 1993 at the Seminary and celebrated 27 beautiful years together.
Geoffrey was a devoted husband and chose to forgo building his own career in order to follow his wife’s calling as a United Methodist pastor. He worked various jobs to support his family as they moved from church to church. They lived and served in Jarratt, Va., LaMoille, Ill., Poplar Grove, Ill., Plato Center, Ill., Rockford, Ill. and recently Crystal Lake, Ill.
Geoffrey loved books of all kinds: theology, politics, history, music, philosophy, fantasy, Stephen King, Calvin and Hobbes. There was no topic that did not interest him.
He also lived and breathed music; from metal to jazz, his many playlists on Spotify had a little something for everyone.
He enjoyed going to concerts, traveling with his wife, especially their road trip on Route 66, visiting New Orleans and a getaway to Cyprus.
He had a strong presence online and a large online community of friends, who made his life rich, gave him laughter, debates, and the opportunity to be an informal professor.
Above all, Geoffrey’s greatest and proudest achievement was being a father to his daughters – or his “heroes” as he lovingly called them – Moriah and Miriam.
Geoffrey will be deeply missed by his loving wife and pastor, Lisa; their daughters, Moriah and Miriam Safford; his siblings, Gabriella (Larry) Albanese, Susan (Michael Denison) Safford, Daniel (Wanda) Safford, Jr., Pamela Page; his mother-in-law Sharon (John Linderoth) Holmes and sister-in-law Jennifer (Kevin) Parsons; and by his furry companions, Mika, Leo and Emma. Many loving nieces, nephews and friends also survive. Geoffrey was preceded in death by his parents.
An outdoor visitation will be held on Saturday, July 11, from 9 a.m. until 12 noon at First Church, 236 W. Crystal Lake Ave, Crystal Lake, Ill. Social distancing and masks will be our shared practice. A private family funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m., where it will be live-streamed on YouTube: https://youtu.be/cYZDjJcHNXs
Interment will be private.
Geoffrey was a lifelong United Methodist who believed in tithing. In lieu of flowers, donations for an endowment fund may be made to First Church, 236 W. Crystal Lake Ave, Crystal Lake, IL 60014. This donation will leave a legacy of his faithfulness.