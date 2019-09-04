Marjorie J. Foster, 97, of Vestal, N.Y., passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton, following a period of declining health.
She was born on Aug. 12, 1922 in Troy, Pa., the daughter of the late Joab K. and Jane G. (Peckham) Mahood.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time. A full obituary will appear in a later edition of the newspaper. The family is being assisted by Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
