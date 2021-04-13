Ellen Marie (Pyhtila) Cooper, age 60, a resident of Van Etten, N.Y., went to be with the Lord on March 20, 2021 in her sleep.
She was predeceased by her parents Waino Walter Pyhtila, Lahja Josephine Irene (Flinkman) Pyhtila, and Marguerite (Warren Watts) Pyhtila.
Ellen is survived by her husband Darrel P. Cooper of 16 years, daughter – Daune (Pyhtila) Sunday, son-in-law – Craig Sunday and grandchildren – Sophie Sunday and Connor Sunday. In addition, she is survived by her sisters and brothers – Martha (Jim) Bailey, Jean Berkley-Pyhtila, Susanne Pyhtila, John (Karen) Pyhtila, Wayne Pyhtila and many nieces, nephews, and close friends.
Ellen loved art and her mediums varied from paint, macrame, crochet, and others. She enjoyed her iris garden and was proud of her extensive assortment. She was a devoted mother, grandmother (Grammy), and dog/cat mother. She loved collecting things and often would find items for other family members to add to their collections. Most remembered will be her pure heart.
A graveside Christian service will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the La Row Cemetery on Langford Creek Road, Van Etten, N.Y.