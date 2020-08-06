Freda Rice, 88, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 in Jacksonville, Fla. after an extended illness. She was born July 17, 1931 to James and Stella (Godomsky) Lesneski in Morris Run, Pa. and moved to South Waverly, Pa. at a young age. She married Charles Rice of Waverly November 11, 1950. Freda never met a stranger and especially loved children. She was a graduate of Waverly High School and worked over the years as a telephone operator, a cafeteria “lunch lady” at Sayre High School and at the Valley Cable Co. She and Charley enjoyed polka dancing with the Soaring Polka Association of Elmira.
Freda is survived by her husband, Charles E. Rice, of Jacksonville, Fla., as well as four children. Margaret (Dino) Allegrucci of Charlotte, N.C., Louis (Kathryn) Rice of Jacksonville, Fla., Frederick (Cindy) of Kittanning, Pa. and Kathy (Joel) Hatfield of Merrimack, N.H. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Daniel Allegrucci, Dr Louis Rice II, Chelsea Rice, Victoria Maines, Stephanie Rice, Carly Bowser, and Alexandria Rice, and by seven great-grandchildren.
Freda was predeceased by her parents, as well as brother James Lesneski and sisters Mary Johns, Louise Daniels, Ann Warner, Catherine Brittain and Margaret Bittel. She is survived by a sister, Martha and brother, Francis.
The family would like to thank Marilyn Kalena-Larrison and Linda Gramlich for the excellent care they provided Mom in her later years and for the ongoing support they provided to the children.
There will be no service at Freda’s request. Interment will be at Glenwood Cemetery in Waverly, N.Y. at the convenience of the family.