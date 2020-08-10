Suzanne M. Yanuzzi, 53, of South Waverly, died on August 8, 2020, after the most courageous and hard fought battle with ovarian cancer, at home surrounded by family, her most favorite place to be.
She was born in Sayre on November 2, 1966 to Cal and Sharon Pipher.
After graduation from Waverly High School in 1984, and Elmira Business Institute, she spent a large portion of her working career with her friends at Guthrie’s word processing department.
She looooooved to cook and serve, opening Yanuzzi’s Catering, then reopening Yanuzzi’s Restaurant with her family. She was a fearless bus driver and part of the Bus Crew in the Waverly School District. She considered her coworkers and customers her second family.
Suzanne is predeceased by her maternal and paternal grandparents.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband Mark, sons Joe Yanuzzi of Sayre and Stephen Yanuzzi of Sayre, stepdaughters Tanya and Scott Carpenter of Shavertown, Pa., Katie and Rob Behm of Sayre and Stephanie Yanuzzi of Sayre. She was the loving “Nanny” to Ben, Hannah, Sam, Jack, Luke and Sarah.
She survived by her sister Kristie Scaturro, husband Ben, and brother Jason Pipher and sister in law Theresa. She will be dearly missed by her nephews Ben, Sam, Jay and Jack. Her siblings by marriage Linda, Joe, Cindy, Mike, Nick, Ralph, Pete and Maureen will miss her. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and specials friends. She frequently talked about how much she missed “her customers” and her “bus kids”, whom she held so dear in her heart. Her home was always open, and a meal always ready, for all of ‘her kids’ who came through the door.
Suzanne had a huge heart for animals, so we ask in lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Animal Care Sanctuary- PO Box A, East Smithfield PA 18817, or contribute to the wonderful work of Guthrie Hospice, whom made these last few weeks a little easier, Food Bank of the Southern Tier 388 Upper Oakwood Ave, Elmira NY 14903 with a memo for Waverly School District back pack program, providing nutrition for kids over the weekend, or a charity of one’s choice.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday August 12, 2020 from 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Epiphany with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Due to Covid-19 face masks are mandatory along with social distancing.
Yanuzzi’s Restaurant will be closed from Monday, Aug. 10 through Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service,1297 Elmira St. Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com