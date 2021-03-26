Josephine Marie Olvera, age 39, of Milan, Pa., passed away peacefully at home of multiple sclerosis on Sunday, March 21, 2021, surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her mother Claire Olvera, her nana Jean Reeves, her personal friend Teresa McLinko, brother Thomas Ohm, aunt Maryann Good and her adopted brothers and sisters.
She worked at P&G in Mehoopany, Pa., for many years.
She loved her family, shopping, purses, butterflies, and the color purple. She graduated from Athens Area High School in 2000. Josie will always be remembered as a person who lived life to the fullest. She was loved by many and she will be greatly missed but never forgotten.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
