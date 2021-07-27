Robert “Bob” Eugene Stevens, 85, of Sayre, Pa., joined his beloved wife when he was called home by his Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Sayre Health Care Center, following an extended illness.
He was born on Dec. 16, 1935, to the late George Washington and Lila (Utter) Stevens.
Bob’s faith and living the Christian life was always foremost with him. He was a very talented musician, whose steel guitar skills were known far and wide. He could be seen faithfully in church every Sunday, playing, and singing for the Lord. He traveled for many years with the pastor and singing group to many different churches and events from the churches he attended and most recently was a part of the music team at Greater Valley Assembly of God until his health prevented him from participating. He also traveled with many different bands playing the steel guitar for square dances. He lived his life as an example for family and friends of serving the Lord no matter what circumstances came your way. He and his beautiful music will be missed by all those who knew and loved him, and one day, “We will see him on the other side.”
He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 60 years Joan P. Stevens, three sons Fay Coyne, Don Coyne, and Floyd Coyne, and sons-in-law James L. Barron and Carl Brewer.
Bob is survived by his daughter Diane Barron, son and daughter-in-law Ralph and Paula Coyne, daughter Gloria Brewer, numerous grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and his many church family and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Greater Valley Assembly of God, 104 South Main St., Athens, Pa., with the Rev. Chris Gray officiating.
The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Bob’s memory to the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, PA 18810 to help offset the funeral expenses.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, send condolences, or flowers, they may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.