Joan Marie Maffei, 79, of Windham, Pa. passed away on Wednesday morning, January 1, 2020 at the Skilled Nursing Unit of Towanda Guthrie. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and under the direction of the Cooley Family of the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
