Warren “Smitty” Noble Smith, 83, of Sayre the husband of Helen Morris Smith passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at home.
Born on May 19, 1936 in Miami Florida, he was the son of the late Noble and Mary Stoklas Smith. He graduated from Athens High School in 1954. On April 28, 1956, Warren marred Helen Morris and they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2016.
Warren is survived by his loving wife, Helen of Sayre; daughter, Karen Smith of Waverly; son, Warren Smith of Virginia Beach, Va.; many grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Smitty was an avid motorcycle rider and motorcycle mechanic. He belonged to the Burroenduro Motorcycle club.
At Smitty's request, there will be no services.