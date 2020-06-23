William Joseph “Bill” Prothero, 71, of Sayre, PA, passed away unexpectedly on June 15, 2020.
He was born on June 4, 1949 in Philadelphia, PA, the son of the late William and Helen Allunis Protheroe.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time. A full obituary will run in a later edition of the newspaper. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
