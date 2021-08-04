Mary Louise Tersegno Coleman, 93, of Waverly passed away on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 at Elderwood in Waverly.
She was predeceased by her parents, James and Edith Quattrini Tersegno; her husband, Richard Coleman; her son, Michael Coleman; her grandson, Brian Stedge; three brothers and three sisters.
Mary is survived by her children, Mary Lou Falzarano of Pennsylvania, John (Bonnie) Coleman of Athens, Richard (Sandy) Coleman of Waverly, Mary Theresa Coleman of St. Petersburg, Fla., James (Darlene) Coleman of Waverly, Christine Stedge of Waverly, Patricia (George) Goodwin of Newfield, David (Priscilla) Coleman of Waverly and Kathleen (Manley) Frisbie of Colorado; brother, John Doane; 23 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mary Louise enjoyed gardening, raising her dogs, cooking, doing puzzles and baking. With her large family she always enjoyed having kids around the house.
The family would like to give a special “Thank You” to Luann and Jon and the North Unit Staff at Elderwood for the care given to Mary.
A graveside service will he held on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. James Cemetery in Waverly with the Rev. Jeffrey Galens officiating.
The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y.