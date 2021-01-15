Charles Lewis Morgan died at home on Jan. 8, 2021 with his wife by his side.
Charles, known to his family and friends as Charlie and Chuck, was born on April 10, 1949, son of Robert D. and Olive E. Morgan.
Charlie graduated from Sayre Area High School in 1968 and then joined the United States Marine Corps. He received the Purple Heart Medal for the Combat Wounded while serving in Vietnam.
Donna Louise Mead of Woodbury, N.J., became Charlie’s wife on July 17, 1971. They were looking forward to their Golden Anniversary this summer.
Charlie graduated from the Robert Packer Hospital School of Surgical Technology and then worked in the Emergency Room. Charlie wanted to be buried with Kelly Ann IV, his favorite Basset Hound. Some of Kelly Ann’s cremains will be placed in his urn.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly, N.Y., with Pastor Cindy Schulte officiating.
Burial of his urn will follow the service at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be directed to: Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848; or Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly, NY 14892.
