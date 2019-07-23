Surrounded by those who meant the world to her, Irene M. Atchison, 82, of Barton, N.Y., passed away on Saturday, July 20 at her home.
Irene was born on March 27, 1937 in Owego, N.Y., a daughter of the late Gleyn and Bertha (Eldred) Holmes. She was a graduate of Owego High School. On Oct. 5, 1957 she married Thomas A. Atchison, together they shared 58 years of marriage until his passing on March 28, 2016. Irene and Tom owned and operated a dairy farm in Barton for many years. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who treasured the time spent with her family. She enjoyed baking, bird watching, camping and the happiness and laughter of family gatherings. Irene was a longtime member of the Waverly Baptist Church, where she participated with the church choir.
Irene will be greatly missed by her children, Timothy and Veronica Atchison of Lockwood, N.Y., Theresa “Terri” Hartmann of Barton, N.Y., Todd and Blythe Atchison of Waverly, N.Y.; her special grandchildren, Kristopher, Sarah, Ariel, Nathan, Cody, Kristi, Mitchell and Rebecca; 10 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Leo and his wife Lois Holmes of Spencer, Robert Holmes of Owego; her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Lois Holmes of Jessup, Ga., Charles and Sharon Atchison of Zephyrhills, Fla., Dorothy and William Jackson of Murfreesboro, Tenn. Several nieces, nephews and their families also survive.
Irene was welcomed into heaven by her husband Thomas; her parents Gleyn and Bertha Holmes; a brother Gleyn Holmes; and sisters-in-law Patsy Holmes, Helen (William) Frank; son-in-law Hans Hartmann; granddaughter Heidi Hartmann.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation and time of sharing memories on Thursday, Aug. 1 from 6-7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 23 Tioga St., Waverly. A memorial service and celebration of Irene’s life will follow at 7 p.m.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the First Baptist Church, 23 Tioga St., Waverly, NY 14892 in loving memory of Irene M. Atchison.
The family wishes to acknowledge Lourdes Hospice for the care and compassion they gave Mom on her final journey home. Until we meet again, Mom, may you enjoy your heavenly mansion that was prepared for you!
Caring assistance is being provided by the Cooley Family of the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols.