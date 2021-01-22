Barbara P. Hartman, 92, of Chemung passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at home with her loving family by her side.
She was predeceased by her parents, John L. and Eleanor Robb Wade; her siblings, Evelyn, Lorraine “Dutch,” Tim, Ann, Arvada “Nook,” Marjorie “Marge,” Dorothy, Faye, Harlan “Ike” and Philip.
Barbara is survived by her children, Chris (Kay) Robinson of Waverly, Dave (Kathy) Robinson of Chemung and Patricia Robinson of Chemung; sister, Lucinda Milton of Horseheads; sister-in-law, Arlene Wade; grandchildren, Tracie Shambo, Carrie (Matt) Talada, Kristi (John) Zimmer, Cory (Theresa) Robinson, DJ Robinson, Casey (George) Granger and Jamie (Erin) Robinson; 16 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Barbara graduated from Horseheads High School and went on to work for several companies in the area such as Anchor Glass, Thatcher Glass and A&P and was a phone operator before she went on to retire from the USPS as a letter carrier. She enjoyed crocheting, playing euchre, watching the birds and trips to the casino.
A time of gathering will be held on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y.
A memorial service to honor the life of Barbara will be held on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y., with Pastor Bruce Vanderpool officiating. For those who are unable to attend the service, we will livestream the service on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at 3 p.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
Memorial donations may be made in Barbara’s name to the Arctic League, Inc., 249 W. Clinton St., Elmira, NY 14901.
