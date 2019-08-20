Mary Ann Burke, 84, of Athens passed away on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at Bradford County Manor in Troy, Pa., due to complications of Alzheimer’s disease.
She was predeceased by her parents, John and Ann Bubniak Zulkosky; husbands, Kenneth Owens and Donald Burke; brothers, Jack Zulkosky and Bill Zulkosky; daughter, Sally; and many cats.
Mary Ann is survived by her sons, Kenneth (Diane) Owens and David Owens; daughters, Barbara (Michael) Dinan, Lori (Tom) Pruyne and Donna (Marcel) Lamb; sisters, Barbara (Jack) Strange, Rosemany Gonsalves and Susan (Marty) Samuels; sisters-in-law, Sheila Zulkosky and Karen Zulkosky; grandchildren, Christopher (Monica) Owens, Michael Dinan, Derek (Kaylyn) Pruyne and Lauren Pruyne; great-granddaughter, Ava Dinan; niece, Shelly (Dave) Fish; along with several other nieces and nephews.
Mary Ann graduated from Athens High School.
The family is planning a celebration of her life at a later date. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y.
Memorial donations may be made in Mary Ann’s name to Stray Haven or Bradford County Humane Society.
