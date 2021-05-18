Edwin “Ed” H. Plaisted, 81, of Chemung, N.Y., passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, following an extended illness.
He was born on June 21, 1939, in Elmira, N.Y., the son of the late Joseph and Ina (Williams) Plaisted.
Ed is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Sylvia, children, Steve (Stephanie) Plaisted, Donna Plaisted (Dave) Horton, grandchildren, Chris Plaisted, Matt (Angie) Plaisted, Dalton Horton, and Devin Horton, great-grandchildren, Taryn, Aiden, and Abigail. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Sue Plaisted, brother, Ernie Plaisted, sister-in-law, Roseland Becker, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is predeceased by his son Dwayne, and his sisters Eleanor, Irene, Marion, Jean, and brother-in-law, Ronald Becker.
Ed served as Town Justice for the Town of Chemung for many years. He was a member of the Chemung Methodist Church. He was an avid NASCAR fan. Ed belonged to several motorhome clubs, enjoyed golfing and line dancing. He was a Scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts and Girl Scout Brownies.
Following Ed’s wishes, a small family gathering will be held at a later date. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Ed’s memory to Chemung Fire Department, 679 Main Street, Chemung, NY 14825.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com