Robert F. LaFritz, Sr., 71, of Waverly passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at home.
He was predeceased by his parents, Fredrick and Edith Stedge LaFritz; brothers, Ricky and Ronald LaFritz; son, Fredrick “Freddy” LaFritz; brother-in-law, Robert McCracken.
Robert is survived by his children, Kaylea Rae (Hunter Schrader) LaFritz of Waverly, Tammy (Jason Boockoff) Evans-Campfield of Waverly, and Robert LaFritz Jr of Rochester; siblings, Rodney (Connie) LaFritz of Redmond, Wash., Nancy McCracken of Watertown, Richard (Glenna) LaFritz Sr of Waverly, Russell (Sue) LaFritz of Waverly, Hazel (Chuck) Sutton of Corning, Robin (Bernadette) LaFritz of Waverly, Ralph LaFritz of Waverly, and Ada Townsend of Waverly; grandchildren; Jessica, Evan, Jonny and Jonah; great-grandchildren, Raelynn, Arlington, Levi and Zander; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Robert was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army who served two tours in Vietnam and received two purple hearts. Robert played baseball as a youth and loved collecting eagles. He worked for the Ingersoll Rand Foundry in Waverly and SCI in Owego for several years before working at Advance Auto, Autozone and NAPA for several years. He loved his grandchildren. He was a former member of the Moose in Waverly and loved his guns and dogs.
A time of calling will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 12 to 1 at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, N.Y. A funeral service to honor Robert’s life will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, N.Y. where full military honors will be accorded at 1:00 p.m. For those who are unable to attend the service, it will be live streamed on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 1:00 at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Robert’s family may visit our Facebook page or “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com