No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye, you were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why …… Our hearts were broken on Monday, March 2, 2020 with the sudden passing of our mother and grandma Sonya J. Bligh, 70, of Waverly and formerly of Nichols.
Sonya was born on July 4, 1949 in Towanda, Pa. a daughter of the late Harry Lawrence and Phyllis Laura (Sharer) Merrill.
She was a graduate of Tunkhannock Area High School and attended Baptist Bible Seminary. For many years, Sonya owned and operated Bligh’s Bookkeeping and Tax Service in Nichols. In addition she also opened her heart and home owning Bligh’s Personal Care Home in South Waverly, Athens and Nichols. Sonya enjoyed listening to books on tape, socializing with her friends and was guided with love by her angel collection.
Sonya will be greatly missed by her children: Laura Cheely (Kishan Pandya) of Apalachin, N.Y.; Phillip (Sharon) Bligh of Rochester, N.Y.; Thomas Bligh of Apalachin, N.Y.; her special grandchildren: Nathan, Alexander, Michael and Charlotte. Several nieces, nephews and her faithful canine companion Lulu also survive. Sonya was welcomed into heaven by her parents; a sister Charlotte Sandor and brother Erwin Merrill.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Friday, March 6th from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A memorial service and celebration of her life will follow at 4 pm. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.