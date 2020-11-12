Christine Louise Coe, 61, of Lemoore, Calif., and formerly of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at Adventist Health in Hanford, Calif.
She was predeceased by her parents, Howard and Leona Brown; and her sister-in-law, Ruth Brown.
Christine is survived by her sons, Stanley Coe and Jeremy Coe of LeMoore, Calif.; siblings, Howard (Joyce) Brown Jr. of Sayre, Nancy (Grant) Frisbie of Sayre, Charles R. (Julia) Brown of Sayre, Leland (Maxine) Brown of Waverly, Edward (Margie) Brown of Sayre and Roger Brown of Tioga Center; grandchildren, Kileen Brown, Kelcie Brown, Kaytlin Brown; great-grandchildren, Brentlee Hugo, Layklee Hugo, Korbin Smith, Evelyn Smith; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Christine worked for many years at the Best Western in Sayre and Masco Cabinetry in Sayre. She was a member of the Emory Chapel Church in Waverly for many years.
Christine loved her two sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren unconditionally, supporting them in every endeavor that came along. She enjoyed her morning coffee sessions with Jeremy as well as her late-night music sessions with Stanley, but what she enjoyed the most was simply watching them all and being with them all in the moment. Watching her grandchildren play as children then grow into adults was one of her favorite pastimes, which moved along to her great-grandchildren, enjoying every minute she could, whether it be through facetime video or in her living room. Christine also loved hosting her annual Super Bowl party and preparing a wide range of food for all to enjoy. Baking was another favorite hobby of Christine’s in which probably her favorite time of year would be around the holidays where she would make her famous banana bread and sugar cookies for all her family both immediate and extended to enjoy. Christine also reveled in teaching her children and grandchildren how to cook and spending time either in her own kitchen or via facetime. Christine’s love for family is inspiring to everyone she came in contact with and she would give you the shirt off her back, doing whatever she could to ensure others were happy.
A time of calling will be held on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A funeral service will be held on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, with Pastor Jeff Bisher officiating and burial will follow in Bradford County Memorial Park in Towanda, Pa. For those unable to join us for the service, it will be livestreamed on our website at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com at 12 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Christine’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.