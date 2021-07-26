Richard E. Woods, age 80, of Nichols, N.Y., passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021 in Sebring, Fla. He was born Feb. 9, 1941 in Fannettsburg, Pa. to the late Thomas John and Flora Catherine (Corcelius) Woods.
Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Beverly M. Woods; four brothers and one sister. He his survived by his children, Michael Woods (Cindy) of Nichols, N.Y.; Ricky Woods (Pamela) of Fla.; William Woods (Esther) of Nichols, N.Y.; Christine Nolan (Alan Chapman) of Chemung, N.Y.; his grandchildren, Fawne, Heather (Chad), Nicholas (Jessica), William, Kylie (Buddy), Melinda, Thomas, Joseph (Blaze); his great grandchildren, Justin, Aylissa, Kamden, Aryan, Brilynn, Bentley, Lexus, Alex, Carter, Noah and Jayce; and his great-great granddaughter, Kaelynn. He is also survived by his brother, Arthur Woods (Shirley) of Pa.; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Dick served in the U.S. Army and had been a resident of Nichols, N.Y. the majority of his life, where in 1986 he founded and operated Woods Machine & Tool family business. He loved racing and began the Woods family racing heritage by driving the #5 AKA “Daffy Dick” car. He passed the wheel over to his son Bill #51 following the Nascar Modified Tour, and a short time later supported his middle son Rick with the #15.
He was an avid golfer, earning the nickname of “down the middle Dick,” and was an overall sports fanatic; at any time there would be some sport on the TV. Dick loved traveling across the country in his big motorhome, whether it be just him and his late wife or full of his grandchildren; he cherished the time with his family. Dick made friends wherever he went. He was ‘hands down’ the most jovial person.
A celebration of life is being planned and details will be announced in the near future.
Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com.