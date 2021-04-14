Thomas G. Burns, 89, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away after an extended illness on Monday, April 12, 2021 at Valley View Manor in Norwich, N.Y. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of the Morning Times. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa.