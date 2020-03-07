On Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, Alexander William Docktor Jr., loving husband and father of seven children, passed away one month shy of 90 years old. Alex was born April 6, 1930 in Quakertown, Pa., to Alexander Sr. and Jeanette Docktor. Alex was raised to be a hard worker on the family farm.
Alex had a dairy farm in Ghent, Pa. On Nov. 28, 1968, Alex married Anne Casselbury. They raised two sons, Curtis Docktor and Joseph (Horton), and five daughters, Dawn (Luchaco), Brenda (Clark), Samantha (Boothby), Alexa (Boothby), and Patricia (Weiss). They settled in Quakertown, Pa., for a few years, where Alex started long-distance truck driving. Then circumstances took them to Sayre, Pa., where they lived for 17 years and had the Susquehanna Valley Paso Fino Horse Farm. Alex retired as truck driver hauling lumber for Double Aught Lumber Co. in 1995 and subsequently moved to Edgewater, Fla.
Alex loved to work on his property and could fix anything anywhere. He loved his John Deere tractors and working with heavy equipment. He was known for being willing to help anyone in need and for his kind spirit.
Alex was preceded in death by his father, Alexander Sr., and his mother, Jeanette, and his brother, Rudy.
He is survived by his wife Anne, his seven children Curtis, Joseph, Dawn, Brenda, Samantha, Alexa, and Patricia, his sister Jeanette Shurow, his brothers Willard and Robert, several nieces and nephews, and nine grandchildren.