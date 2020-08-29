Terry L. Baker, 53, of Waverly, N.Y. passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 22, 2020.
Terry was born in Sayre, Pa. on May 23, 1967.
He was formerly employed by Liberty Research now Marshall Bio Research in Waverly and the Iroquois Foundry in Waverly.
He is survived by his wife Jennifer L. O’Donnell Baker and his brother, Charles Reynolds. Terry was predeceased by his mother, Kathy Baker.
Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, Sayre, Pa. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.