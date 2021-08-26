James L. Campbell, 68, of Athens, Pa. passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021, at Robert Packer Hospital following a period of declining health.
A full obituary will run in a future edition. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Friends and family may call on Saturday, September 4, 2021, from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. at the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 South Main Street, Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the church at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Richard Hanlon officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in James’ name to the Animal Care Sanctuary, 353 Sanctuary Lane, Milan, Pa. 18831.
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, send condolences, or flowers may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com