Esther Louise Morse, 93, of Englewood Fla. passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020. Louise was born on May 26, 1927, in Sayre, Pa. to her parents, Archie and Florence Munn.
After graduating from Athens High School in 1944, she enjoyed secretarial positions for Cooks Tax Service, Athens, Pa., and The Evening Times Office, Sayre, Pa.
In the autumn of 1947, Louise married Edwin Morse and happily began their lives working on a dairy farm and raising four children in Litchfield, PPa.
During this time, she also was employed for part-time secretarial work at Haners Used Cars, and the Valley Stock Yards Office in Athens, Pa.
In 1977 Louise joined the United States Postal Service as a Rural Route Carrier, which found her driving her SUV at times in horrible weather on windy, country roads.
This great example of a strong work ethic was passed on to her family.
The Litchfield United Methodist Church was an important priority where she played the organ and sang in the choir with friends.
Louise’s hands were never idle, always eager to create something to gift to others with a caring smile on her face.
She was a champion Uno player beating her great-grandsons handily in marathon card sessions and gave great hugs.
Louise and Ed moved to Bradenton, Fla. in 2010 where they enjoyed their time with friends and activities at Bayshore Windmill Village Community. Always encouraging friends to come and visit them to enjoy the sunny days in Florida.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 66 years, Edwin Morse.
Louise is survived by her son, and daughter-in-law, Larry and Kathy Morse of Ulster, Pa. daughter, Carol Paul of Athens, Pa., daughter and son-in-law Linda and Tom Kline of Elkgrove, Calif. daughter and son-in-law Susan and Alan Gamble of Englewood, Fla. seven grandchildren, 14 great -grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.
Due to the Covid-19 virus, there will be a postponement of the Celebration of Life to a year from now in Athens, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Louise Morse would be appreciated and mailed to one of the following organizations:
Litchfield United Methodist Church, 2759 Litchfield Rd. Sayre, PA 18840
The Good Church of the Brethren, 6323, 13th St. Ct. E. Bradenton, FL 34203
To share a story or offer condolences to the family, please visit Louise’s memorial webpage at www.fortmyersmemorial.com and sign her guestbook.