Helen M. Sheehan, loving wife and mother, age 89, of Sayre, PA passed away at home with her family by her side on Thursday, January 16, 2020.
She was born on July 11, 1930 in Chariton, IA, the daughter of the late Earl C. and Bessie I. (Wilson) Clark.
Helen worked at Montgomery Ward, Alcoa, Sayre Lingerie, and Ames Department Store. But, her favorite job was being a mother and wife. She was a dog lover, having had several over the years, with Jesse being her favorite. Helen also enjoyed knitting and sewing.
She is predeceased by her brother, Harry Clark.
Helen is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, Raymond D. Sheehan; son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Esther Blanchard; daughter, Margi Koziol; sons, Keith Sheehan and Jerry Sheehan; grandchildren, Kara, Lisa and Adam; great-grandchildren, Zoey, Gavin and Megan; several nieces and nephews; and her current companions, Chloe and Rosco.
A private time for family will be held at the convenience of the family. The family is being assisted by Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Burial will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Towanda, Pa. at the convenience of family.
Memorial donations may be made in Helen’s memory to: Animal Sanctuary, 353 Sanctuary Hill Lane, Milan, PA 18831 or Stray Haven, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892, or any animal charity of your choice to help care for the animals Helen loved.
