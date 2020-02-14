George Charles Lewis, 79, of Lockwood, N.Y., passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, Feb. 11, 2020 at his home, following an extended illness.
George was born in Towanda, Pa., on Aug. 4, 1940, the son of George E. Lewis and Edna Bahl Lewis. He was a graduate of Saint Agnes High School in Towanda with the Class of 1958 and subsequently served with the U. S. Air Force from 1958 to 1963. George was a graduate of Corning Community College and subsequently of Elmira College. In early years, he was employed by the Ingersoll-Rand in Painted Post, N.Y. He served as comptroller for Bendix Corp. in Elmira Heights, N.Y., and later for the Pipe Welding Supply Company in Elmira, N.Y., now known as Airgas, until his retirement. During his retirement, George drove truck for Pep Boys and Ryder Best Buy until 2016.
George was a member of the Church of the Redeemer in Sayre, Pa. He enjoyed working on cars and woodworking.
George is survived by his wife, Sandra “Sandy” Wilcox Robinson Lewis; children, Craig W. Lewis (Julie Lewis) of Lockwood, N.Y., Bethann Lewis-Strothmann (Jeff Strothmann) of Middleport, N.Y.; stepchildren, Scott Robinson of South Waverly, Pa., Mary Ellen Robinson (Michael Lubertowicz) of Waverly, N.Y.; grandchildren, Justin Strothmann, Lauryn Strothmann, Eric Lewis; step-grandchildren, Ashley Rounsville, Sean VanKuren, Geoffrey Winslow, Kylene Robinson, Olivia Robinson; sisters, Theresa A. Driesbaugh (Robert Driesbaugh) of Yakima, Wash., Mary E. Lewis (Ed Everett) of Venice, Fla., Rose M. Powers of Towanda, Pa.; brothers, Michael P. Lewis (Linda Lewis) of Marianna, Pa., John A. Lewis (Kathy Lewis) of Millersburg, Pa.; special friends, Ron and Jean Lattimer of Aiken, S.C.; sister-in-law, Patricia Bodine of Chemung, N.Y.; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Harry Griggs (Abby Griggs) of Florida, Paul Wilcox of Rochester, N.Y.; 10 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
George was predeceased by his wife, Barbara Ann Griggs Lewis, on Sept. 28, 2004; father, George E. Lewis, on Feb. 22, 2005; mother, Edna Bahl Lewis, on Nov. 21, 2016; brother, Raymond J. Lewis, on Feb. 7, 2010; sisters-in-law, Susan J. “Susie” Taffe Lewis on July 2, 2001, Sarah Jane “Sally” Wilcox on Sept. 22, 2013; brothers-in-law, Michael Powers Sr. on Aug. 21, 2018, Maynard L. Bodine on Feb. 24, 2009 and Michael J. Wilcox on June 18, 2013.
The family will receive friends Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, 314 Desmond St., Sayre, Pa.
A Requiem Mass will be held Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Redeemer in Sayre, Pa., with the Rev. Benjamin Lentz, pastor emeritus, as celebrant and the Rev. Melinda Artman, pastor, as concelebrant.
Interment will follow in Chemung Cemetery, Chemung, N.Y., with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be directed to Care First Hospice of Chemung County, 209 Hoffman St., Elmira, NY 14905 in memory of George Charles Lewis. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.