MaryJane Green, 91, formerly of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Bradford County Manor, after an extended illness. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Morning Times. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira Service, Sayre, Pa.