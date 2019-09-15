Redmond W. Mullinex, 81, of Athens, PA passed away Sunday afternoon, September 8, 2019 at his home. Redmond was born in Mehoopany, PA on February 13, 1938, the son of Ernest M. Mullinex and Lillian Redmond Mullinex. He was employed by State aggregates in Wysox, PA for 30 years until retirement. He was a member of Towanda American Legion Post No. 42. Redmond enjoyed fishing and singing. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Johnson Mullinex, step-children, Debbie Force of Black Walnut, PA, Tina Weaver of Philadelphia, PA, Scott Fassett of Avoca, PA, sister, Loretta Wittig of Tunkhannock, PA. nephews, Dale Fassett of California, Henry Fassett of Laceyville, PA, nieces, Bonnie Decker of Mehoopany, PA, Sharon Wilkes of Texas, and Carol Ann Newman of St. Augustine, Fl. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Jean Wolf Mullinex, sister, Velda Fassett and brother, Anson ‘Roy” Mullinex.
A graveside service will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at 12:00 p.m.
at the Vaughn Cemetery, Mehoopany, PA with Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 according full military honors. Arrangements are under the direction of the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home 314 Desmond St. Sayre, PA. There are no calling hours. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.