Mary Lou Allen, 66, of Athens, Pa. passed away Thursday, November 28 at home following an extended illness.
Born February 21, 1953, in Sayre, Pa., daughter of the late Paul F. Bustin and Alice M. Homan Bustin.
Mary Lou graduated from Athens in 1971 and later received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Mansfield University. She was employed at Robert Packer Hospital for almost 40 years. Mary Lou loved her family, friends and especially her grandchildren. Mary Lou was an avid reader and she enjoyed spending time on her porch. Her sense of humor and smile were her trademark.
She is predeceased by her daughter Lisa Allen Hawken and sisters Peggy Young and Ann Maynard.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 48 years Michael W. Allen at home. Mary Lou is also survived by her daughter Lori Allen Unger and son in law Gabriel J. Unger of Athens, Pa., sister Nancy Bustin and brother in law Richard Callear of Monroeton, Pa., brother Paul M. Bustin and sister in law Sheryl Bustin of Lititz, Pa., grandchildren Lydia Hawken, Maggie Hawken, Stella Unger and Ezekiel Unger, in addition to many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends and family may call on Wednesday, December 4 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa. Following the visitation, the family extends an invitation for their family and friends to join them at Tomasso’s Restaurant, 398 County Road 60, Waverly, N.Y. for a Celebration of Life Gathering.
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook or send condolences, may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.