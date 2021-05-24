Linda Bea (Peters) Baker, age 75, born February 23, 1946, went to be with our Lord on March 18, 2021. She was the daughter of Wanda June (Leonard) and Harold Dean Peters of Chemung, N.Y., who preceded her in death. Linda was a native of Chemung, N.Y. until relocating to Newnan, Ga. in 2004 with her husband of 52 years, Glenn Elton Baker.
Linda’s children are: sons — Jeremiah Baker and wife, Mira Baker in Alpharetta, Ga., Cassidy Baker in Newnan, Ga., and baby Glenn Baker, Jr., who preceded her in death; daughters — Tammy (Baker) Sgalado and husband, Anthony Sgalado in Augusta, Ga., and Michelle Baker in Fayetteville, N.C.; granddaughter, Sophia Sgalado in Augusta, Ga.
Linda was raised in a large family with 10 siblings: Sue (Peters) Plaisted, Dwight Peters, Dean Peters, Gary Peters, Cindy (Peters) Morgan, Scott Peters, Brion Peters, Terri (Peters) Frerichs, Duane Peters (who preceded her in death) and Dawn (Peters) Howey. As the oldest child of 11, Linda always stepped up to the plate to help her younger family members, including many nephews, nieces and great-nephews and -nieces down the line.
While living in Chemung, N.Y., Linda and Glenn fostered over 55 children as well as being business owners of beauty salons, restaurants, and rental properties. Linda was a member of the Chemung Methodist Church and very active in local activities. When diagnosed with Asthma she didn’t worry about herself but her beauty salon customers and who was going to do their hair.
Linda’s celebration of life will be held at the Chemung Cemetery in Chemung, N.Y. on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made to “Together We Rise,” helping children in foster care. www.togetherwerise.org. 714-784-6760.