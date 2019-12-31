Emma Jean Kline, 78, of Sayre, Pa., passed away with her family by her side on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at Sayre Health Care Center.
She was born on Dec. 1, 1941 in Sayre, Pa., the daughter of the late Hubert and Alice (Liddard) Houston.
Emma was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed being there for her family and spending time with them. Emma was an active member of the Athens Wesleyan Church. Whenever and wherever there was a need, she was always willing to step in to help. She was a faithful and dedicated Christian who lived her life daily serving the Lord. Her kindness, graciousness, and dedication of others will not only be missed by her family but by all those whose life she touched.
She was a graduate of Waverly High School.
Emma worked for Tioga at ElderWood as a Dietician, prior to retiring.
She is predeceased by her husband Chester Kline Jr.
Emma is survived by her daughters Colleen Minier of Sayre, Pa., and Cathy Kline of Waverly, N.Y.; grandsons Tyler Minier and Spencer Minier; great-grandson Kaiden Minier; brother Nelson Houston of New Jersey; former son-in-law Todd Minier; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Bradford County Memorial Park, Towanda, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Emma’s name to Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, PA 18810 to help offset the cost of the funeral expenses.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, or send condolences, they may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.