Tammy Jo Van Housen, 46, of Corning, N.Y., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
Tammy Jo was predeceased by her mother, Helen Van Housen.
She is survived by her aunts and uncles, Richard and Mildred Van Housen, Barbara Lyons, Mary Ann and Robert Young; numerous cousins; and her extended family and friends at Pathways, Inc.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Straits Corners Baptist Church, 1140 Straits Corners Road, Candor, N.Y.
Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Owego, N.Y.
Condolences may be made to Tammy Jo’s family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com. The family is being assisted by the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home.