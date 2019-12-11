Katherine Barnes Parks, daughter of Anna Barnes, who was born on March 31, 1920, passed away on Dec. 2, 2019 at Elderwood Nursing Home, ending a long and full life.
She was predeceased in death by her half-sister, Mary Elizabeth Lane,and her husband, Raymond Parks.
Katherine is survived by her four children, David Parks, Naomi Mattison, Barbara Asman and Edward Parks; stepdaughter, Norma Zumsteg; 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 22 Circle Drive, Waverly, N.Y., where she was a member.
The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Katherine’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.