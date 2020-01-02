Lyle L. Lane, 62, of Athens, Pa. passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Cleveland, OH.
He was born on January 1, 1957, in Sayre, Pa., the son of Thomas and Shirley (Hitchcock) Meeker.
Lyle was an over the road Truck Driver for most of his life. He was a member of the Ulster-Sheshequin Fire Department and served as a board member for 3 years. Lyle also was a member of Tri-Township Ambulance Association and served as a board member for a year. He was a member of the Athens United Methodist Church.
Lyle was a very generous man. His family and friends meant the world to him. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is predeceased by his daughter; Betty Jo Horne, 1st wife; Minnie L. Lane, wife; Abby Friedman-Lane, and his brother-in-law; Kenneth Spencer.
Lyle is survived by his children; Bobby Jo Lane (Bradley Burdick), Billie Jo Totoritis (Stephen Briggs), and Minnie Lee Smith (Donald Hill), grandchildren; Cassandra, Jacob, Brian Jr., Farrah, Sonya, Jasmin, Austin, Rebecca, Robert, Mitchell, Brittany, Cody, Jasmine, John Jr., Mathew, and Micheal, great-grandchildren; Emmett, Elizabeth, Coraline, Allen, Isabella, P.J.III, Donnie and Tristyn. He is also survived by his siblings; Kenneth R. Lane II, Valerie D. Spencer, Richard (Kathy) Lane, Ellen Lane (Lonn Merrill), and Joe (Delores “Dee”) Lane, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends and family may call on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 10 a.m.-noon at the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 South Main Street, Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the church at noon with the Rev. Helen Learn officiating.
Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Elmira, N.Y.
Memorial donations may be made in Lyle’s memory to: Ulster-Sheshequin Fire Department, PO Box 199, Ulster, PA 18850.
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.