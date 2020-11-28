Betty M. (Sturdevnt) Page, 93, of Milan, Pa. passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
She was born on May 6, 1927 in Camptown, Pa., to Earl and Hazel Sturdevnt.
Betty was a nurse all her life. She served as a nurse in the United States Army, worked at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, and was Don Guthrie’s private nurse. She was like a “taxicab” for the people of Milan, always taking everybody to their doctor appointments. Betty enjoyed gardening and crystal collecting.
Betty is survived by her two sons, Tim Page of Jamesville, N.Y. and Tom Page of Kingston, Pa.; and two grandchildren, Michael and Elizabeth.
A Time of Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa.
Burial will be private at Quinby Cemetery in Silvara, Pa.
The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Athens, Pa..
