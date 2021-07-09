Cynthia “Cindy” Diane Nye passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 following an extended illness.
Cindy was a beloved daughter, mother, sister, and aunt. She was a longtime resident of Nichols, N.Y. and later Waverly, N.Y. Cindy was born on December 12, 1956 to the late Kate and Ken Nye.
Cindy enjoyed animals, cooking, reading, and laughing. In her spare time, she relished telling stories, enjoyed the company of friends, playing her guitar, and spending time with her twin sister Carole.
Cindy is survived by her son Tobias Koker-Nye (Toby) and his wife Molly, her sister Carole O’Toole and her husband Mike, her niece Megan Allen and her husband Jason and their children.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time with close friends and family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Cindy’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com