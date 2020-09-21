Alene M. (Wakely) Gerould, of East Smithfield, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at home.
Alene was born August 30, 1930 at home daughter of the late Clifford and Hazel (Wilkinson) Wakely. She was a graduate of SRU and was employed by Ingersoll Rand, Kennedy’s Store and the Stock Yards in the Valley and in Troy.
She was married to Kenneth E. Gerould on October 5, 1975 and celebrated 37 years of marriage prior to his passing on December 31, 2012. Alene was a member of the East Smithfield Federated Church and enjoyed knitting, crocheting which she donated lap blankets to the residents of the Bradford County Manor and baby items to the Pregnancy Center in Towanda. She also liked canning vegetables, spending time with her feline friends but most of all is with her family and watching her family grow.
Surviving are her daughters, Diane (Terry) Husted of Centerville, Darla (Peter) Sielaff of Trumansburg, N.Y., her son Duane Ordway of East Smithfield, son in law, David Hayford of Athens, 16 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, step children, Nancy (David) Galleher of Geneva, NY, Edward Gerould (Bernadette McDonald) of Columbia Cross Roads, sisters, Brenda Zello of East Smithfield, Sharon (Arthur) Kennedy of Tucson, AZ, a brother, LaRue (Sue) Wakely of East Smithfield, sister in law, MaryEllen Chamberlain, several nieces, nephews and her feline friends Murphy, Molly, Maggie, Miss. Kitty, Minnie and Porch Cat.
Family and friends are invited to call Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the East Smithfield Federated Church. Her funeral service will be held there at 2 p.m. with Pastor Tim Robson officiating. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, East Smithfield.
Alene was predeceased by her parents, husband Kenneth E. Gerould her daughter Darlene Hayford and step son Michael Gerould.
Memorials in Alene’s memory may be made to the East Smithfield Federated Church, 591 Main Street, East Smithfield, PA 18817, Bradford County Humane Society, US 220, Ulster, PA 18850 or to the Tri Township Ambulance Association, 16145 Berwick Turnpike, Gillett, PA 16925.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gerald W. Vickery Jr. Funeral & Cremations Services, Inc. 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA 16947.