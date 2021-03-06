Brenda R. Mullen Park, 60, of Milan, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Temple University, Philadelphia, Pa.
She was born on March 6, 1960, in Waverly, N.Y., the daughter of the late Raymond C. and Barbara M. (Loveland) Mullen.
Brenda was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is predeceased by soulmate Douglas Pross, sister Linda Mullen, and brother-in-law Joel Beeman.
Brenda is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Jason and Christina Park, daughter Tanya Park, son and his significant other Joshua Park and Hollie, and her beloved grandchildren Alexis Park, Brianna Park, Madison Park, Hailey Park, Lennox Park, and Emberlin Park. She is also survived by her brother and sisters-in-law Paul and Shirley Mullen and John and Edna Mullen, sister Shirley Beeman, sisters and brothers-in-law Marie and Ralph Tower, Virginia and Edgar Lantz, Esther and Kenneth Park, Debbie and Terry Acla, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at the Sayre VFW Skiff-Bower Post #1536, 932 West Lockhart Street Sayre, Pa. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made in Brenda’s name to Bradford County Humane Society, US-220, Ulster, PA 18850.
