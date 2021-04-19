Peter A. Condame, 84, of Waverly passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Elderwood in Waverly, New York.
He was predeceased by his parents, Anthony and Jane Banfield Condame; his sister, Sally Ann Benjamen; and his daughter-in-law, Wendy Condame.
Peter is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Suzanne Mattle Condame; sons, Stephen (special friend, Barb) Condame of Athens, Joseph Condame of Millport, John (Jennifer) Condame of Caledonia, N.Y. and Thomas (Karen) Condame of Bluffton, S.C.; sisters, Mary Lou (Greg) Hamilton of Waverly, JoAnn (Mal) Homan of Pa. and Antionette Hunsinger of N.C.; grandchildren, Annalisa, Jeannelle, TJ, Christopher, Tyler (Sasha), Ryan, Matthew, Lindsey and Liza; great grandchildren, Melanie, Christopher, Izzy, Sullivan and Dennie; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Peter was born in Waverly and attended Waverly High School. He later served as a Corporal in the United States Marine Corps. He was a member of the Waverly Sportsman’s Club and Tomasso’s Golf League, where he played golf every day. He enjoyed fishing along with skeet and trap shooting. He retired from the Sheet Metal Workers Union, Local 112. Peter was an active member of St. James Church in Waverly.
A time of calling will be held on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Church, 503 Clark Street, Waverly, New York.
Burial will be in St. James Cemetery with full military honors at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made in Peter's name to a charity of one's choice.