Nancy J. Frantz, 85, of Sayre passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at home with her loving son by her side.
She was predeceased by her parents, Harold and Gertrude Foster Walker; her husband of 56 years, Leroy Frantz; and her sons, Harold and Ronald Frantz.
Nancy is survived by her sons, Ken Frantz of Flora, Ill., and Loren Frantz of Sayre; and her cousin, Roberta Hunter of Florida.
Nancy was a 1954 graduate of Waverly High School. She was a proud Avon Sales Representative for 48 years and was a member of the Waverly United Methodist Church. She enjoyed collecting dolls of all kinds and was a member of the Doll Collectors Club. She was an active motorcycle enthusiast who enjoyed riding all over the area. She enjoyed deer hunting and visiting wineries in Pennsylvania and around the Finger Lakes. Nancy was a member of the Tuesday Breakfast Group with Eva, Vicki, Tony, Steve, Bruce and the Bear. She was also a member of the Saturday Breakfast Club with the only surviving member, Joyce Robinson.
The family would like to send a special thank you to CJ Jayne and Michelle Minier and to Guthrie Hospice.
A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Reniff Cemetery in Lockwood, N.Y., in the spring.
The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.