Mary Williamson, 55, of Princeton, W.Va., formerly of Rochester, N.Y., passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.
Born June 1, 1965 in Auburn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Joseph Bell Sr. and Carol Sautter Foulkrod.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Katherine Pennington.
Survivors include three children, William Short, Susan Short and Athena Short; siblings, Joe Bell Jr. and wife Termy, Brenda Ernest and husband Rick, Patricia Northrup and husband Albert, Milo Bell and wife Norma, Stephen Bell and wife Amy and Jeremy Foulkrod and wife Darcey; several grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The body has been cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
