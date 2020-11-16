Brian Stanley Schlosser Sr., age 57, passed away “Friday the 13th”, November 13, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania.
Brian was predeceased by his mother, Joanne Schlosser of Ulster; father, Edward Schlosser Sr. of Ulster; brother, Floyd Coyne of Ulster; brother, Edward Schlosser Jr. of Ulster; and brother, Charles “Chucky” Harkinson of Ulster.
Brian is survived by his wife of 42 years, Carolyne M. Schlosser; brother, Kevin Schlosser Sr.; sister, Cindy Coyne; brother, David Schlosser; son, Brian Schlosser Jr. and daughter-in-law Stacy Schlosser; daughter, Tiffany N. Glielmi and son-in-law Robert Glielmi; and his grandchildren whom he loved with his whole heart, Addison Glielmi, Ethan Glielmi, Sidney Schlosser, Brian Schlosser III, and Hudson Glielmi.
Brian was born March 18, 1963 in Woodbury, New Jersey where he lived until he was 9. His family embedded their roots in rural Ulster, Pa. where Brian grew up learning to love hunting, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with friends.
Brian married his high school sweetheart and best friend, Carolyne Schlosser, on December 5, 1981. Shortly after, Brian joined the United States Air Force in February of 1982. Brian served as a Jet Engine Mechanic and earned the rank of Staff Sergeant until his honorable discharge in July of 1992.
Brian and Carolyne built a beautiful family and legacy throughout their 42 years of marriage having 2 children and helping to raise multiple neighborhood kids who were always welcome in their home. Brian built a career at the Daily Review/Towanda Printing Company, where he worked for more than 25 years.
In his most recent years, Brian enjoyed spending his days with his family, especially his grandchildren and his dogs Tucker and Abraham. His favorite hobby was decorating for and celebrating Halloween. His family asks that in his memory you will continue to spread the Halloween spookiness throughout the season.
A quote from his favorite movie Young Frankenstein:
“Dr. Frederick Frankenstein: What a filthy job.
Igor: Could be worse.
Dr. Frederick Frankenstein: How?
Igor: Could be raining... (thunder followed by rain)”
A time of calling will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Full military honors will be accorded Brian on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York by the Valley Color Guard.
Memorial donations may be made in Brian’s name to the Valley Color Guard, 206 Broad Street, Waverly, NY 14892. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Brian’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.