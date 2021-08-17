George Alexander Whitfield Jr., 77, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on Aug. 10, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.
He was born in Ocala, Fla. on Oct. 28, 1944, son of the late George And Mary Whitfield. George was the beloved husband and best friend of his one and only love of 55 years, Nancy Whitfield (Hakes), and devoted father of Tresa (Tom) Kieffer, Tammy VanKeuren, Tonya (Thomas) Stamm, and Seth Whitfield. George is also survived by his five grandchildren, Brad, Jack, Amber, Harley, and Gage, and nine great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his siblings, Emma Lou, Sarah, Helen and Charles Henry.
George received his high school diploma in 1962 from Ocala High School. He joined the United States Air Force in June of 1962 as a computer operations supervisor and a life support technician. He continued to serve his country for a total of 20 years, retiring in June of 1982. He spent many years as a volunteer firefighter and as an EMT. George met Nancy In July 1965 and they wed on Christmas Day in 1965.
George was a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed coin collecting, working on computers, and always telling silly jokes to make his family smile and laugh. George spent his time in leisure watching MASH, spending time with his loved ones, and listening to his CB radios.
The family of George Whitfield would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses at Robert Packer Hospital for their wonderful care of George and his family during this difficult time.
Services for George will be held graveside on Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at Woodlawn National Cemetery in Elmira, N.Y. There will be a celebration of life following the services at 3 p.m. at the VFW in Sayre, Pa.