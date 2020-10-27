On Sunday, October 25th, 2020, God called one of his finest angels home. Carol passed away peacefully at home after spending a wonderful day with close family and friends.
Carol was born December 15th, 1938 in Waverly, the daughter of the late Thomas and Virginia (Lacey) Hand. She graduated from Waverly High School in 1956 and married the love of her life Edward Keene on October 27th, 1956. She worked for the telephone company in Waverly, was a stay-at-home wife and dedicated mother for several years, then worked at the Tioga Central School Office and later retired after 15 years from IBM in Endicott.
She loved life and the people who shared her life, but her first love was her husband Ed and was blessed to have been married for 55 years before his passing in 2012. Carol gave new meaning to the word mother. She was dedicated to her family and especially cherished her role as a devoted ‘Mema’ to all of her loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. But that didn’t stop with her children and grandchildren, it extended to many, many childhood friends of her children and grandchildren. This would include the countless number of children that enjoyed swimming in the Keene’s pool.
She found great pleasure in planning and attending many Waverly Class of ‘56 reunions. She was an avid quilter and shared her love of quilting with her daughter, Kathy and enjoyed many weekends attending quilt retreats with many dear friends. She was also fortunate to have had time to present her loving children and grandchildren with her homemade quilts. Her quilts will be cherished for generations to come.
She is survived by her devoted and loving children Kenny (Tommi) Keene of Fuquay Varina; David (Maureen) Keene of Sayre; Kathy (Tom) Hendershot of Barton; and Karen (Lindsey) Colegrove formerly of Athens, but now from Barton as her family will be residing at the Keene family home. She is also survived by her sister Linda (Jay) Adams of Newell, West Virginia and honorary family members Harry (Maureen) Howland, of Sayre. She is survived by 19 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her son Dan (Kathleen) Keene of Barton and daughter Colleen (Fred) Orsino of Utica.
A time of gathering with family and friends will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, October 29th at the Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung Street, Waverly. A celebration of Carol’s life will immediately follow with Pastor Cindy Schultz honoring her memory.
Memorials may be made to Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung Street, Waverly, N.Y.
Burial will be in Barton Cemetery on Friday, October 30th at 1 p.m. Rev. Anne Bey Canfield will officiate. Masks and social distancing are mandatory.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Carol’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com