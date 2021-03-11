Richard Alan Benson, 86, of Rockledge, Fla., passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Rockledge Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness.
Dick was born on Feb. 9, 1935 in Athens, Pa., to Fred and Minnie Benson. After graduating from Athens High School in 1953, he served in the U.S. Navy. On July 15, 1961 he married Donna Saxe at Epiphany Church in Sayre, Pa. Dick and Donna enjoyed many Florida vacations with their sons and moved to Rockledge in 1993 following Dick’s retirement from Westinghouse in Horseheads, N.Y.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Brian, and his brother, Van.
Dick is survived by his wife, Donna, at home, son Sean and Charlene “Charlie” Benson of Rockledge, grandson Cory and Rachael Benson of Sayre, Pa., great-grandson Auron Benson of Sayre, Pa., grandchildren Kelsea McSparron and Ian McSparron of Sayre, Pa., brothers-in-law Ed and Jan Saxe of Port St. Lucie, Fla., and Rick Saxe of West Palm Beach, Fla., sister-in-law Betty Cahill of Roanoke, Va., nieces and nephew Maureen, Jennifer, Kelly, Becky, Lynne, and Gene, and special family friend Scott and Karen Twigg of Zephyrhills, Fla.
Dick will be remembered most for his laugh, sense of humor, and his love of the Yankees and New York Giants.
A celebration of life and remembrance will be held at a later date. The family is being assisted by Atlantic Mortuary & Cremation Service, 117 Barton Avenue, Rockledge, Fla.
Wuestoff Brevard Hospice & Palliative Care provided such wonderful care and comfort during the short time he was in their care. Donations in Dick’s memory can be made to The Hospice Promise Foundation, 901 Hugh Wallis Road S, Lafayette, LA 70508 or by PayPal at LHCgroup.com/foundation.