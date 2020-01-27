Donald E. Campbell, Sr. 82, of Sayre, Pa., passed away at Robert Packer Hospital, the morning of January 25, 2020, following a short illness.
Don was born August 21, 1937, in Athens Township at home to the late Robert Campbell and Rosamund Rubert. Don was a graduate of Towanda High School, class of 1955, and then earned a degree in business from Rochester Business Institute in 1957.
Don was employed at Penelec for 7 years and IBM in Endicott for 28 years. Then after retiring from IBM, he worked at The Bible Lighthouse in South Waverly, Pa. for 13 years. Upon full retirement, he enjoyed volunteering for various roles at Athens Wesleyan Church.
Don was a quiet, joyful, kind man who loved reading, playing games, being involved in his church community and spending time with his beloved family and friends. Besides his parents, Don was predeceased by his sons Donald E. Campbell, Jr. and Stephen D. Campbell; grandson Shane B. Campbell; brother-in-law’s, Jack Daddona and Thomas Brothers.
Surviving Don is his wife of 60 years, Lucy. R. Campbell and his children Scott (Mary) D. Campbell of Johnson City, N.Y., Douglas (Michelle) L. Campbell, Sr. of Browns Mills, N.J., and Pamela (Chad) Grimm of Oneonta, N.Y.; grandchildren, Douglas (Andrea) Campbell, Jr., Joseph (Lamonica) Campbell, Zachery Grimm, Ashlyn Grimm, and Joshua Grimm; siblings Shirley Daddona of Galesburg, Ill., Linda (Claire) Wandell of Athens, Pa, and Sylvia Brothers of West Palm Beach, Fla.; great-grandchildren Savannah Campbell, Logan Campbell, Saige Campbell, and Caiden Campbell, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, at Athens Wesleyan Church at 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre, Pa. The memorial service will be held immediately after with Pastor David Larson. The interment will be held in the Union Cemetery, East Smithfield, Pa., in the spring. Memorial donations in Don’s name may be directed to Athens Wesleyan Church at 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre, PA, 18840.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St. Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Don’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.