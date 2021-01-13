Lindy “Jay” Sampson, 68, of 409 Lincoln St. Sayre, passed away peacefully on Monday January 11, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Jay is survived by his wife Jennifer Parrish Sampson, his daughters: Melissa Sampson and Shannon (Frank) Sutryk, his sons: Anthony “Scott” Sampson and Brenton (Melanie) Sampson, his mother in-law: Gail Parrish, his brother-in-laws: Richard (Donna) Parrish and Mark Parrish, his sister-in-law Roseanne (Frank) Parrish-Altilio, his nephew Derrick Parrish, his grandchildren: Courtney Swank, Jace Sampson, Kianna, Abigail and Easton Sampson, Trenton, Nolan, Madeline and Camden Sutryk, Alex and Elizabeth Sampson, and great-grandaughter Braelynn Goodenow and several nieces and nephews. Jay is also survived his sisters: Jody (Curt) Vanderpool and Lou Ann Sampson Graham. Also his special companion dogs: Pukka and Jinger “Peanut”
Jay was predeceased by his father Harry “Lindy” Sampson, his Mother Elizabeth Terwilliger Sampson and his father-in-law Eugene “Gene” Parrish.
Jay attended Waverly High School and Ohio State University. His hobbies included fishing and hunting with his buddies. Jay was an avid Notre Dame Football fan, Duke basketball fan, Giants pro football fan, and Penguins hockey fan. He enjoyed his family trips to the shore house.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at Jay’s house, 409 Lincoln St., Sayre, Pa. 18840 on Friday January 15, 2021 from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Appropriate precautions will be taken for public health concerns to include masks and social distancing.
Memorial Contributions to St. Judes Hospital in loving memory of Jay Sampson.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com