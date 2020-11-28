Bettylou (Chamberlain) Orshal, 92, of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at home after an extended illness.
She was born on July 22, 1928, in Binghamton, N.Y., the daughter of the late Edward and Marjorie (Harvey) Chamberlain.
Bettylou was a member of the Red Hats, women of the Moose, the Athens Borough Ladies Auxiliary, was girl scout leader and involved with the activities at Keystone Manor. She was an avid crafter and baker and was a chaperone and cook for the Mello-Dears. Bettylou worked as a server and cook at Ropp’s Bar.
She is predeceased by her husband, Lee C. Orshal; brothers, Lee Chamberlain, Roy Chamberlain and Charles Chamberlain; children, James E. Orshal, Patricia Stansfield and Terry Orshal and great-granddaughter, Catherine Radanovic.
Bettylou is survived by her daughter, Pamela Demastus of Sayre, Pa., daughter and son-in-law Peggy and Steven Merritt of Athens, Pa., grandchildren, Bethann (Chris) Radanovic, Tammy Orshal, Ronnie (Cindy) Stansfield, Joey (fiancée Samantha) Alliger, Jason (Debbie) Orshal, Jeremy (Chrissy) Orshal, Brett (Tiffany) Merritt, Steve (Vicky) Merritt, Heidi (Jason) Moore, and Patrick Norton, sister Sandra Earl, 24 great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Athens, PA.
Memorial donations may be made in Bettylou’s memory to: Bradford County Humane Society, Route 220, Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com