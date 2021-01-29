Jadon Mitchell Allen, 19, of East Smithfield, Pa., died Monday morning, Jan. 25, 2021 following a motor vehicle accident in Wyalusing Township, Pa.
Jadon was born in Towanda, Pa., on Feb. 23, 2001, a son of Joy Savercool Allen and Gerald Allen. He attended Athens Area High School.
Jadon was formerly employed by Pizza Hut in Sayre and as a security guard for EM1 Services. Jadon loved his family and was a friend to all. Jadon enjoyed listening to music, writing music and poetry, drawing, sculpting with clay and tattoos.
Jadon is survived by his infant son, Aidan Niklaus; mother, Joy Allen; father and stepmother, Gerald and Amanda Allen; brothers, Josiah and Tyler Allen; sister, Shaylee Spencer; brother-in-law, David Spencer; niece, Rhiley Spencer; nephews, Ryker Spencer, Anthony Allen; grandparents, Patrick and Dody Savercool, Aleida Bryerton, Linda and Rufus Allen, David and Linda McDonald; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 at 12 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, Pa., with the Rev. Robert W. Martin officiating.
Contributions in assistance to Jadon’s family may be directed to the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.